Band director among dead after fatal bus crash in Big Spring

(Andrews High School official website)
Posted at 3:40 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 16:40:06-05

ANDREWS, Texas — A band director has been confirmed dead after a fatal bus crash Friday in Big Spring.

Darin K. Johns was the band director for Andrews High School.

“Darin was a wonderful man and teacher," said Erin Baker, a band director at Odessa College via Facebook.

"He was always so kind to me and invited me up several times to work with his band. Pray for his wife and the Andrews community.”

Johns was a graduate of Abilene Christian University and was the band director at Jim Ned High School prior to his position at Andrews.

