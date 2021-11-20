School bus crash on I-20 in Big Spring kills 2

Two people were killed in a major crash involving a school bus on Interstate 20 in Big Spring, The Texas Department of Public Safety said on Friday.

Texas DPS said the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 179. The bus was carrying members of the Andrews ISD marching band to a playoff game scheduled for 7 p.m. against Springtown High School, according to the Andrews County Sheriff's Office.

"There are injuries reported in the accident and those with injuries have been transported to local hospitals," said the Andrews County Sheriff's Office. "The remaining students and passengers have been transported to the Big Spring ATC."

Parents of students involved in the crash are now being allowed to contact and pick up their students.

"If you can not drive to your student we will be providing transportation back to Andrews," said the Andrews County Sheriff's Office.