Armed robbery suspect steals cash while wearing WWE belt: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas — The search continues for an armed robbery suspect, Temple police said.

At 9:49 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of South First Street on reports of an armed robbery, according to the Temple Police Department.

(Temple Police Department)

Police said the suspect entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded money.

The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot, Temple police said.

No injuries were reported.

(Temple Police Department)

Police describe the suspect as a Black male, wearing a long-sleeve blue Nike shirt, a WWE belt, glasses and no shoes.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.