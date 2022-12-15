'700 badges & counting': Boy fighting cancer sworn in nationwide at age 11

KILLEEN, Texas — Devarjaye Daniel is accomplishing his dream at the tender age of 11 and he's doing it by storm.

Having been sworn into close to 700 departments across the country, today, he added the Killeen Police Department to that list.

Devarjaye was diagnosed with brain and spine cancer at the age of 8 and he's always had dreams of becoming a police officer.

Today, he adds a little more to his resume.

His ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Killeen Police Department Headquarters, located at 3304 Community Blvd.

