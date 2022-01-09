31-year-old man found dead, information sought: Killeen police

KILLEEN, Texas — A 31-year-old man is dead – and Killeen police are seeking information tied to his death.

Police say he was found dead in an unlocked residence Saturday afternoon. An autopsy has been ordered.

According to Killeen police, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of 22nd Street - at around 2:56 p.m. The man had not been heard from for several days, a Killeen Police Department news release said.

"The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information about this incident, to contact the Killeen Police Department," the release said.

Those with information are asked to call (254) 501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477). They can also go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

The Killeen Police Department’s Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate.