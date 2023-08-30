2 Temple High School students arrested after handgun brought to school: Police

TEMPLE, Texas — Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested by police after one brought a handgun to school and the other assaulted a police officer, according to the Temple Police Department.

Around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, police said a student at Temple High School reported to school authorities that he believed another student had a weapon in his backpack. The campus was put on lockdown as Temple PD officers responded to the high school.

Officers said they located the student in possession of the handgun and immediately took him into custody.

Police said another student was also detained and searched for a weapon, but became hostile and assaulted an officer. He was also taken into custody.

The school lockdown was lifted around 9 a.m. and the campus resumed normal operations, police said.

Both students were arrested as suspects, the first being charged with possession of a handgun, and the other for assault on a public servant, according to police. Both suspects are were taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center in Killeen.

Authorities said that this case is under investigation and that anyone with additional information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or submit an anonymous tip to the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.