Texas artists who’ve made history at the CMA Awards

Here are some of the top CMA Awards winners (1967–2023) with ties to Texas:

Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn – 18 wins total; the most CMA Awards wins of any artist in history; Dunn has an additional win in the Song of the Year (2006) category as the songwriter for “Believe”.

Brooks & Dunn are nominated for 'Vocal Duo of the Year'.

George Strait – 17 wins total

Strait will receive the 2024 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at “The 58th Annual CMA Awards”.

Miranda Lambert – 14 wins total

The Chicks (formerly Dixie Chicks) – 10 wins total

Willie Nelson – 10 wins total

