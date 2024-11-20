Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Texas artists who’ve made history at the CMA Awards

58th CMA Awards
ABC
58th CMA Awards
Posted
and last updated

Here are some of the top CMA Awards winners (1967–2023) with ties to Texas:

Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn – 18 wins total; the most CMA Awards wins of any artist in history; Dunn has an additional win in the Song of the Year (2006) category as the songwriter for “Believe”.

Brooks & Dunn are nominated for 'Vocal Duo of the Year'.

George Strait – 17 wins total

Strait will receive the 2024 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at “The 58th Annual CMA Awards”.

Miranda Lambert – 14 wins total

The Chicks (formerly Dixie Chicks) – 10 wins total

Willie Nelson – 10 wins total

See the nominees for this year's award show by clicking here. Then tune in on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on 25 News.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood
U.S. & WORLD NEWS