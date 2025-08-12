Suspect named in deadly shooting at North Austin Target on Monday

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Austin police have identified the man accused of shooting and killing three people in a Target parking lot in North Austin on Monday, according to ABC affiliate KVUE.

Ethan Nieneker, 32, was arrested Monday in South Austin, according to the Austin Police Department (APD).

APD Chief Lisa Davis said Nieneker has a history of mental health issues.

According to Travis County Jail records, Nieneker faces charges of Capital Murder by Terror Threat, Capital Murder of a Person Under 10 Years of Age and First-Degree Murder.

APD has not released any information about what led to the shooting. Officials are holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday with more information on the investigation.

Davis said a call came in around 2:15 p.m. Monday of a shooting at the Target, and officers arrived on the scene shortly after.

Davis said the suspect, now identified as Nieneker, drove away from the Target in a stolen car, then wrecked that car and stole another. He was later taken into custody in South Austin after a taser was used.

Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Robert Luckritz said two of the victims died in the parking lot and the third died at a hospital. A fourth person was treated on the scene for unrelated injuries.

Due to the active crime scene, shoppers were unable to take their cars from the Target parking lot Monday afternoon. Police later announced vehicles left in the parking lot could be picked up starting at 10 p.m.

Target issued a statement after the shooting on Monday, saying:

“We are devastated by the violence that occurred today at our store in Austin, Texas. Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, our team in Austin and all those impacted by this tragedy. We are working with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation and are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly at the scene. In the days ahead, we will continue partnering with law enforcement and will be providing support resources, including grief counseling, to our team.”

"This is a very sad day for Austin. It's a very sad day for us all and my condolences go out to the families," Davis said following the shooting on Monday.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson took to X saying that his, "heart is with the victims and their families" and that "while this remains an active and ongoing investigation, what I'll say is that this was a sickening, cowardly act of gun violence."