LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Latest updates on weather in Central Texas

5:10 p.m.

Meteorologist Josh Johns is in the 25 StormWrangler checking on conditions.

5:05 p.m.

Power Outages

A 25 News viewer says power is out along Hwy 77 in the Robinson area, causing traffic to move slowly.

The Robinson Volunteer Fire Department says the roadway remains open, but is advising the public to avoid the area of S Old Robinson Rd at Johnson Roofing.

4:40 p.m.

Pocket change size hail and winds to 60mph are possible in McLennan and Limestone counties.

4:35 p.m.

Power Outages

As of 4:30 p.m., Oncor reports 8 outages in Waco, 2,010 in McGregor, 32 in McGregor, 29 in Hewitt and 176 in Killeen.

4:32 p.m.

A Severe T-storm Warning issued for McLennan, Limestone, Falls counties until 5:30 p.m.

4:28 p.m.

Valley Mills

Power is out at Valley Mills Elementary so the open house scheduled for Thursday night is canceled.

4:20 p.m.

Airports in Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin issue ground stops due to thunderstorms.

4:18 p.m.

McGregor

The McGregor Volunteer Fire Department says power is out in part of town, and there is water covering some of the streets.

4:15 p.m.

San Saba County

County Judge Jody Fauley shares river level concern after rain fall causes rise in the San Saba River in Menard.

4:12 p.m.

Power Outages

As of 4 p.m., Oncor reports 8 outages in Waco, 2,970 in McGregor and 32 in Temple.

4:09 p.m.

Facebook Live Update

Meteorologist Matt Hines shares live weather updates.

Weather Coverage Nov. 20, 2025

4:00 p.m.

Forecast update

A Severe T-Storm WARNING is in effect for northwest Bell and southeastern Coryell counties until 4:45pm. Pocket change size hail and winds to 60mph are possible.

3:55 p.m.

Bell County

Morgan's Point Resort Fire-Rescue is reporting weather-related traffic crashes in the area.

3:45 p.m.

Bosque County

Due to the heavy weather conditions, Morgan ISD delayed the release of students this afternoon.

3:00 p.m.

Axtell ISD

Tonight’s game has been rescheduled for Friday at 7:00 p.m. in Van Alstyne.

This weather forecast is impacting a local food pantry, too.

Temple Christian Outreach says it will not be hosting its food pantry on Thursday due to the high likelihood of rain, and hopes it can reopen in two weeks.

