Fort Cavazos gets new transit system utilizing buses

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — “It really was a challenge," said Will Franklin, Executive Officer of Army Field Support Battalion Cavazos.

Franklin is talking about a challenge many soldiers at Fort Cavazos are happy to put behind them. One soldier said the existing transportation didn’t meet their needs.

“When you came to visit someone on post, then you didn’t know where things were, it would make it much, much more difficult to get around," said Franklin.

Fort Cavazos fixed that issue with 13 new connector buses. Soldiers and their families click on an app, and select their desired location.

“It’s about quality of life, and you know everyone knows that if we have positive quality of life and make it better for soldiers and their families retention rate will go up. They’ll stay in our armed forces," said Brad Buckley, State Representative House District 54.

Cavazos Connector took a year to come to fruition. The bus will make 28 stops covering the majority of the base. The U.S. Army set aside $4.2 million for the new transit system, something soldiers like Franklin are thankful for.

“What you had was an obvious gap when soldiers were at work, or soldiers were away from their homes and you simply couldn't tie those areas together without the bridge that is now this Cavazos is connected," said Franklin.

