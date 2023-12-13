City of Mart shows support for its high school football team making the state championship

MART, Texas — The Mart High School football team are headed back to the state championship — and the whole town couldn’t be more excited.

”I went to one of their games and they blown out people ever since,” said RJ Kirk, a Panthers fan.

With 8 state titles under the Panther football team's belt, fans aren’t surprised to see them make it to the state championship this year. But that doesn’t mean the excitement isn’t as high as the first time.

”It just makes us proud for the city to see what they’ve accomplished again,” said Amadeus, owner of Texas Avenue Café in Mart. “We couldn’t be more proud to see them do what they are known to do.”

But it’s not just one or two fans screaming from the stands on Friday nights.

”The whole city shuts down because at the end of the day, we have to show the next generation that we love what they bring and we want to encourage them to bring that into their next level of being an adult,” said Amadeus.

This is the 15th time the team will be headed to the state final and lost the last time.

They will be going up against the same team that beat them last year but fans are optimistic.

”They did lose last year but I have a feeling they have a good shot this year,” said Kirk.

The last time the Panthers won the big games was in 2019.

