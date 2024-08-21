New research finds nearly 19% increase in cases of Type 2 diabetes over a decade

New research found a nearly 19% increase in cases of Type 2 diabetes between 2012 and 2022.

More than one in five individuals aged 65 or older had the condition, and the same age group was more than 10 times as likely to be diagnosed with diabetes than people in the 18 to 24 age bracket, according to a new study from the University of Georgia published in the Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism journal.

There were disparities in the prevalence of the disease between sociodemographic groups, showing higher rates among racial and ethnic minorities in the results of the study.

Where people lived in the U.S. also showed a difference in the number of cases – with the Midwest and South experiencing more pronounced increases, the researchers said. Specifically, 10 states saw increases of 25% or more over the decade-long study period: Arkansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Texas, Alabama, Minnesota, Illinois, West Virginia, Delaware and Massachusetts.

The study also noted a correlation between cases of diabetes and levels of income. People with higher incomes were 41% less likely to be diagnosed with diabetes.

Lastly, the research confirmed what is already known: Obesity is linked to a higher risk of diabetes and addressing the obesity epidemic is a crucial step in combating the disease.

One way health experts are looking to address obesity is through certain medications, like Zepbound. Maker of the drug, Eli Lilly, just released the results of a 3-year study that shows its tirzepatide medication reduced the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 94% in adults with pre-diabetes.

However, researchers at the University of Georgia said, “Promoting healthy eating habits, increasing physical activity and implementing community-based interventions to support weight management can play a significant role in reducing diabetes prevalence.”

The study on the prevalence of Type 2 diabetes in society was observational, using data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, which is an ongoing health survey involving more than 400,000 adult interviews each year.

The goal was to examine national trends and disparities in self-reported diabetes cases to increase the comprehension of the risk factors – insight that researchers said is “crucial” for developing focused prevention strategies.

“Improving access to quality care, implementing diabetes prevention programs focusing on high-risk groups, and addressing social determinants through multilevel interventions may help curb the diabetes epidemic in the United States,” researchers said in the study.

According to the University of Virginia Health, Type 2 diabetes is more common and often associated with insulin resistance and obesity whereas Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease.