Expert says conflicting state vaccine policies will impact everyone in the US

Officials in the state of Florida said Wednesday they are working to end vaccine mandates, including for schoolchildren, making them the first state to do so. But what are the broader implications outside of the state?

Echoing framing from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, state leaders in Florida said the decision to get children vaccinated should be up to the parent in consultation with their health care providers.

However, parental choices on vaccinations could have broader implications for vulnerable groups.

"You may have a 5-year-old at school being protected, and a 6-month-old at home who isn't. So that's why vaccination not only protects the individual vaccinated, but it creates a wall of protection around those who are not and can not, for different reasons," explained Candice De Matteis, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at Partnership to Fight Infectious Disease, in an interview with Scripps News.

The example she highlighted was that babies can't get the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine until they are over the age of 1.

De Matteis said there is a notable rise in misinformation about vaccines that is being perpetuated on social media more than anything, but overall polling shows the public supports childhood vaccines.

"Talk to the people who know the science, who know the medicine, and can give you the best advice," she said.

De Matteis said states going rogue on vaccine recommendations can undermine public health strategy.

"The viruses and the pathogens that these vaccines protect against don't care. They'll cross the state border in a heartbeat. All they're looking for is a vulnerable host to infect," said De Matteis.