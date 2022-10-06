Groupon has special deals in the week leading up to Groupon Day on Oct. 14

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you prefer to gift your friends and loved ones (or yourself!) experiences instead of products for the holidays, Groupon is having a week-long savings event connecting shoppers to local experiences and services, plus travel deals and more.

The savings begin with early deals on Friday, Oct. 7 and culminate with limited and exclusive deals on Groupon Day, Friday, Oct. 14. Groupon Day will feature savings and one-of-a-kind promotions that you won’t be able to find anywhere else, like deals on spa treatments, workout classes and cosmetic procedures, along with oil changes to give someone going on a holiday trip and a chance to own your own vineyard vines.

“According to our research, experiences such as concerts, sporting events, museum passes, beauty and wellness services and treatments and travel packages continue to dominate shopping lists this holiday season,” Melanie Hellenga, Groupon’s vice president of brand and performance marketing, said in a press release. “This is also a big time of year for our merchants offering those experiences, and we’re excited to also help connect shoppers to local businesses they can support in their communities.”

Deals depend on your location and local businesses, so we can’t tell you exactly what you’ll find during the week and on Groupon Day. But you can expect savings of up to 75% on local beauty and wellness services and treatments, savings on activities like bowling and golf, and discounts on food and drink such as brewery tours and sushi-making classes.

You’ll also find an extra 10% off some travel deals on Oct. 7-8 only and savings on top national brands like Universal Studios Hollywood, Great Wolf Lodge, Cirque du Soleil, Talmi Entertainment’s “Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet” and more.

On Oct. 14 only, you can also score a limited amount of exclusive experiences available to buyers nationwide. Pick up a beauty pass or an adventure pass, or enjoy a getaway to locations where popular romantic comedy movies were filmed.

Priced at $250, Groupon Glam Passes are loaded with $5,000 in Groupon Bucks that can be spent on beauty and wellness services and treatments for a year. Just some of the services you can get with the Glam Pass include manicures, massages and laser treatments. Where you’ll be able to get the services depends on what spas are participating in your area, but Groupon has a large network of businesses, so chances are there are some near you.

Next up, the Groupon Adventure Passes are also priced at $250, but include $5,000 in Groupon Bucks to use on things like concerts, sporting events, escape rooms or trampoline parks. Use these on any Things To Do deals near you.

The third passes, called Groupon Rom-Com Getaways, are based on Groupon’s research of America’s favorite romantic comedy film. According to the company, “Pretty Woman,” is the winner, followed by “Coming to America,” “The Wedding Planner,” “When Harry Met Sally” and “Sleepless in Seattle.”

The three rom-com getaway packages are valued at $3,500 and available for New York City, Los Angeles or Napa Valley (depending on your film preference) for just $350 each. There will be a limited number of packages available per city and those who purchase a pass will work with a Grouponcierge event planner to book the trip. The Grouponcierge will handle all of the travel arrangements, so all you have to do is focus on re-creating the memories and moments that make up your favorite rom-com!

If you do want to buy gifts that fit under the tree this holiday, Amazon is having a special savings event for Prime members Oct. 11-12.

The Prime Early Access Sale gives Prime members early access to holiday deals and some of Amazon’s lowest prices of the year. The deals include up to 80% off select Fire TV smart TVs, savings on Alexa-enabled devices and deals on products from Lego, Adidas, Hasbro, KitchenAid and more.

While you do need a Prime Membership to get the deals, you can become a Prime member and shop the deals the same day. A membership costs $14.99 a month (or $139 a year), but you can also start a 30-day free trial.

