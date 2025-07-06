Gov. Abbott calls for Day of Prayer on Sunday following devastating flooding in Central Texas, Hill Country

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following catastrophic flooding in Central Texas and the Hill Country this weekend, Gov. Greg Abbott has declared Sunday a statewide Day of Prayer.

“Texans are known for their faith, strength, and resilience,” Abbott said in a news release. “Even as floodwaters raged, neighbors rushed in to rescue, comfort, and bring hope. In times of loss, we turn to God for comfort, healing, and strength. I urge every Texan to join me in prayer this Sunday—for the lives lost, for those still missing, for the recovery of our communities, and for the safety of those on the front lines.”

In his delcaration, Abbott urged "Texans of all faiths and religious positions to offer prayer on that day for the healing of individuals, safety of our first responders and public safety officers, rebuilding of communities and restoration of the region struck by the recent flooding disaster in Central Texas."

In San Saba, historic flood waters raised river levels, damaging around 1,500 homes and forcing some residents to evacuate. In Kerr County, the death toll as of Saturday night was at 43 — 15 children and 28 adults.

In a Saturday afternoon news conference, the governor stressed search and rescue is the priority.

“We will be relentless in going after and ensuring that we locate every single person who’s been a victim of this flooding event. We’re not going to stop today or tomorrow. We will stop when the job is completed.”

