14 free online movie streaming sites that are legal

Remember back in the olden days when basically the only way to get “free” movies was to find pirated versions of them on the internet and furtively watch them while hoping the FBI wouldn’t hunt you down? Thankfully, there’s no need to stress-watch illicit films online anymore. These days, you can choose from plenty of legal websites that allow you to stream movies, TV shows and original content for free.

So, for your next movie night, pull up one of these apps or websites, grab the popcorn and revel in the deliciousness of getting something for free.

MORE: Watch and record free TV with Tablo

Bounce is a broadcast network that airs on local television and cable stations across the U.S., but it is also available online, where you can stream movies, TV series and more. Peruse the free movie options on the Bounce website or download the Bounce TV app in the iTunes App Store for iPhone and iPad or in the Google Play Store for Android phones and tablets. (Bounce and Simplemost share a parent company, the E.W. Scripps Company.)

Crackle offers movies, shows and more on the Crackle.com website or via the Crackle app on connected TVs, mobile devices and video game consoles. The free movie selection is broad, with a title for every kind of movie night. As is the case with most free streaming platforms, you’ll have to sit through some commercials, but it’s a small (and non-monetary) price to pay for no-cost entertainment.

Fawesome.tv is available to download as an app and use on your smart TV, Roku or Xbox to stream free movies and TV series. You can also use the app on most major mobile devices. Search through an array of genres, including action, comedy, horror, LGBTQ+ and more, and you’re sure to find an abundance of titles both mainstream and indie.

MORE: These apps let you see all your streaming programming in one list

You’ve probably used the Internet Movie Database — or IMDb — to learn more about a film, TV show or actor (or to finally settle the never-ending guesswork of “what’s the name of that guy… in the thing… you know, the thing with the guy!”). But you might not know that it also offers a free streaming service called IMDb TV (formerly Freedive). The ad-supported streaming platform offers movies and TV shows on various TVs and gaming consoles. For most mobile devices, you can download the IMDb app. A free account is required, but signing up allows you to rate films, get personalized recommendations and contribute information.

This list of more than 4,000 free movies leans more toward retro cinematic fare, and includes classics, indies, noir, Westerns and more. Open Culture is not really a platform or app itself; instead, it offers links to titles that then open up on another website or platform (such as YouTube). It’s a great option for finding movies that are hard to track down on other sites.

MORE: Major plot holes in otherwise great movies

Pluto TV is an ad-supported streaming platform owned by ViacomCBS and it features a colossal library of on-demand and live-streaming content. Similar to cable television, you can watch hundreds of channels on Pluto, but you also have access to thousands of movie titles across all genres. You can watch content right in a web browser online, or you can add Pluto TV to most streaming devices and smart TVs.

Popcornflix offers access to more than 1,500 movies and shows — free of charge. All of the content is readily available to view online, or you can use one of several supported platforms, such as Roku, Apple TV, Xbox, iOS and Google Play. The range of genres is far-reaching, and includes categories such as “Flesh-eating Features” and “Kick-ass Queens.”

Adobe

Before online streaming was even really a thing, Redbox was a reliable entertainment source with its DVD-filled kiosks set outside of drug stores and supermarkets. These days, there is a Redbox streaming service and some of the content is available for free. You can stream live TV or movies and series on-demand via the Redbox website or on some smart TVs, streaming devices and apps.

The Roku Channel is one of the bigger streaming platforms on this list, with a robust selection of free movies and TV shows, as well as TV channels that are available to live stream. If you already have subscriptions with certain content partners, such as HBO, Cinemax or Showtime, you can connect the accounts and watch everything in one place. Originally, this was an option just for Roku devices, but now you can access the Roku Channel online and on mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV devices and on Samsung smart TVs.

Adobe

Sling TV is another name that you probably recognize, as it has been an online provider of streaming content for a long time. You can pay for the premium version of Sling TV for a wider array of entertainment options, or check out Sling Freestream to access the on-demand content that doesn’t require a subscription fee, credit card or even a login. Be prepared for a fair amount of advertising during the film, but hey, that’s why it’s free.

Tubi is owned by the Fox Corporation and while it is an ad-supported streaming service, it does boast fewer ads than cable. With more than 50,000 titles in its library, Tubi offers movies and TV series from Paramount, Warner Bros., MGM and more. You can browse popular titles, channels and special collections. There’s even one cheeky category of titles called “Not on Netflix,” in defiance of the streaming platform titan.

Adobe

MORE: The greatest movies of all time

Talk about falling down a rabbit hole of free content — Xumo has more than 190 channels, including movie channels by genre, where you can meander for hours streaming old Westerns, sci-fi flicks, documentaries and more. You can view channels live or browse on-demand (ad-supported) content without creating an account or signing in. Watch on your computer or use one of the supported devices.

Yidio, short for Your Internet Video, is a video aggregator rather than a streaming site. You can use it to search more than 100 sources for movies, which is particularly useful if you have a number of streaming subscriptions, such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. Even if you don’t subscribe to any paid services, you can find films by browsing and applying filters like the checkbox labeled “Free.”

Adobe

Even an extraterrestrial visiting Earth for the first time would probably know to pull up YouTube first when looking for online video content. It’s the go-to source for everything from makeup tutorials to gaming to cooking — but did you know that you can also find free movies on YouTube? (And not just the pirated kind, either.) As with so much other free content online, you have to endure some ads, but if you’re willing to do that, you’ll be able to choose from a huge variety of comedies, dramas, horror films, animation and more.

14 free online movie streaming sites that are legal originally appeared on Simplemost.com