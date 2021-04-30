KXXV, KRHD add ION TV to their over-the-air networks

KXXV and KRHD have added ION TV to their over-the-air networks!

ION TV is home to all of your current and classic favorites, including "Law and Order," "Criminal Minds" and "NCIS: New Orleans."

The E.W. Scripps Company purchased ION TV in September 2020.

KXXV viewers can watch their favorite ION TV shows on over-the-air channel 25.4. Those in the Brazos Valley can watch ION TV on over-the-air channel 15.4.

The 25 News Weather Channel, which used to air on 25.4, can now be found on any platform that streams 25 News, including Roku and the 25 News app.

