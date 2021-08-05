Watch
'South Park' creators reportedly ink $900 million deal with ViacomCBS

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
This July 12, 2014 photo shows writer/creators Trey Parker, left, and Matt Stone participating in the "South Park'" segment of the the Hulu 2014 Summer TCA on Saturday, July 12, 2014, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Trey Parker, Matt Stone
Posted at 6:02 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 19:03:33-04

The creators of "South Park" reportedly inked a new deal with ViacomCBS worth more than $900 million.

According to Bloomberg, the deal spans over six years, and the shows creator's Trey Parker and Matt Stone will use that money to create new episodes of "South Park" for Comedy Central.

The deal also includes 14 movies, shown on Viacom's streaming service Paramount+, CNN reported.

According to CNN, two of the movies will debut in 2021.

In a statement, Parker and Stone said they're excited that their show will extend through a 30th season.

"Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we're really happy that they've made a commitment to us for the next 75 years," the duo said in a statement according to CNN.

