'SATC' star's cause of death revealed in obituary

The obituary for "Sex and the City" star Willie Garson revealed the actor passed away following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The actor's family confirmed his cause of death in his obituary, which was published in the New York Times on Thursday.

Garson, who died unexpectedly earlier this week at the age of 57, passed away at his Los Angeles home, the obituary revealed.

The actor was most known for his role as Stanford Blatch on "Sex and the City," but he also starred in USA Network's "White Collar" and CBS' "Hawaii Five-0."

Tributes began pouring in after his passing, including from Kristin Davis, Chris Noth, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Matt Bomer, and Chad Lowe.

According to Yahoo!, Garson's "Sex and the City" co-star Sarah Jessica Parker said she is "not ready" to address his death publicly.

His family requested that donations be made in his name to the Alliance for Children's Rights in place of flowers.