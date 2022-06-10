Watch
Justin Bieber cancels shows, announces he has facial paralysis

Justin Bieber
Evan Agostini/Invision
FILE - Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. Bieber leads the iHeartRadio Music Award nominations. The awards show will air from Los Angeles on March 22. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Justin Bieber
Posted at 5:04 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 18:04:55-04

Musician Justin Bieber informed fans that he has a rare facial paralysis that has left him unable to move some of his face.

Bieber said on an Instagram video that his recent diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome will force him to cancel his upcoming appearances.

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he said in the video. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

Bieber’s next tour appearance was scheduled for Monday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“It is pretty serious,” he said. “My body is telling me I need to slow down. I hope you guys understand.”

It is unclear when Bieber will be able to resume touring.

