Jury reaches verdict in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — The jury says it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

The jury also has reached a verdict regarding a $100 million counterclaim Heard filed against Depp.

Heard said she was defamed when Depp's lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax.

The verdicts are expected to be read inside the Virginia court at 3 p.m. ET.

The seven-person civil jury has to come to a unanimous decision to reach a verdict.

Depp accused Heard of libeling him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Testimony during the six-week trial has focused on the alleged abuse Heard suffered from.

Debate on social media has focused on whether Heard lied about her experience.

But jurors weren't tasked to determine who was abused but whether or not Depp was slandered by his ex-wife when she wrote The Washington Post piece about domestic violence.