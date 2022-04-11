Jack White proposes, marries musician Olivia Jean at Detroit show

DETROIT — Jack White had a very eventful Friday.

His day began by performing the national anthem at the Detroit Tigers game. Later that night, he surprised fans by marrying musician Olivia Jean on stage during a show in Detroit.

The proposal and wedding came near the end of the set, during a performance of Hotel Yorba.

While singing, White proposed to Jean, whose band opened the show tonight. White does not allow cell phones at his shows, so no pictures from the wedding are on social media.

Once he finished the song, they went off stage and returned with family members. The wedding was then officiated by Third Man Record's co-founder Ben Swank.

Following the wedding, White carried his new wife off stage and then came back to close the show with several songs, including the finisher 7 Nation Army.

This is White's third marriage. He was formally married to model and singer Karen Elson and his White Stripes bandmate Meg White.