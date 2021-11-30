Home of rocker Marilyn Manson searched in abuse investigation

Authorities in California searched the home of rocker Marilyn Manson on Monday as part of a probe into sexual assault claims.

According to the Associated Press, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed they issued a search warrant on Mansion's home.

In February, the sheriff's office announced they were investigating the "Beautiful People" musician, whose legal name is Brian Warner, for alleged domestic violence that occurred between 2009 and 2011.

News of the sheriff's office's investigation came after Manson's actor Evan Rachel Wood publically came out against her ex-fiance accusing him of sexually and physically abusing her while they dated.

Following Woods' allegations, his record label Loma Vista Recordings dropped him.

The news outlet reported that other women have accused him.

In May, Manson was sued in federal court by “Game of Thrones” actor Esmé Bianco for alleged sexual, physical, and emotional abuse, the news outlet reported.