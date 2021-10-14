Cher sues heirs of Sonny Bono over song and record revenue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cher has sued the widow of her former musical partner and ex-husband Sonny Bono over royalties for Sonny and Cher songs including "I Got You Babe."

In a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday, Cher alleges that Mary Bono and other defendants have tried to terminate provisions of business agreements Cher and Sonny Bono reached when they divorced in 1975 that entitled each to 50% of songwriting and recording royalties.

The Associated Press reported that the lawsuit alleges that in 2016, Sonny's heirs filed a notice that they were terminating some of the late singer's song licensing agreements, but his agreements with Cher "did not terminate, and could not have terminated."

The breach-of-contract lawsuit alleges that the damages to Cher total at least $1 million.

An email sent to a representative of Mary Bono seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Sonny and Cher were married from 1967 to 1975.

Sonny died in 1998 in a skiing accident in Lake Tahoe.