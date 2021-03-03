Menu

Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Bunny Wailer: Jamaican reggae legend dead at 73

items.[0].image.alt
COLLIN REID/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bunny Wailer sings the songs of Bob Marley at the One Love concert to celebrate Marley's 60th birthday, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2005 in Kingston, Jamaica. Bunny Wailer is the only surviving member of Bob Marley and the Wailers which included, Bob, Bunny and Peter Tosh. (AP PHOTO/Collin Reid ) **EFE OUT**
Bunny Wailer
Posted at 6:22 AM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 07:22:18-05

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Reggae music legend Bunny Wailer has died in his native Jamaica at age 73.

The singer, born Neville Livingston, formed The Wailers in 1963 with the late Bob Marley and Peter Tosh. They catapulted to fame with the album, “Catch a Fire.”

Wailer’s death was mourned worldwide as musicians, political leaders and fans shared pictures, music and memories of the artist.

Manager Maxine Stowe says the three-time Grammy winner died Tuesday at the Andrews Memorial Hospital from complications from a stroke he had last July.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education