Angelina Jolie says judge in Brad Pitt divorce won't let children testify

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angelina Jolie has criticized a judge who's deciding on custody arrangements for her and Brad Pitt's children. In a court filing Monday, the actress says the judge refused to allow their kids to testify.

According to the Associated Press, that Judge John Ouderkirk declined to hear evidence on what Jolie says is relevant to the safety of her children.

What that evidence may be was not made known in the documents, the AP reported.

A filing from Pitt says the judge has been fair and thorough and that further delays from Jolie on custody would "work grave harm upon the children."

Jolie's filing also says the judge failed to consider a law warning of the harm of putting children into the care of a person with a history of domestic violence.

According to the AP, the law states that children over the age of 14 should be allowed to testify if they want to.

In 2016, Pitt was accused of being abusive toward his then-15-year-old son during a flight.

Investigations by child welfare officials and the FBI ended with no charges.