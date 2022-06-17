Earn cash back on gas and groceries with this app

In May, inflation in the U.S. reached its highest level since 1981. Although experts hope the current situation won’t last, high gas and food prices are causing consumers to cut back in other areas.

Most Americans are looking for ways to save more. However, some ways to cut costs are easier than others. For instance, you can get cash back on gas, groceries and restaurant purchases using an app called Upside (formerly GetUpside).

The free app is available on the App Store and Google Play. The company shared a post on Twitter explaining how simple it is to use in just four steps.

#Upside 101 – Follow these 4 easy steps:

– Claim a cash back offer near you

– Pay as usual with any credit or debit card

– Either tap Check In or snap a pic of your receipt

– Earn cash back and cash out whenever you want! pic.twitter.com/mVj6IZe7Ct — Upside (@upside) May 17, 2022

Using Upside, you can earn up to 25 cents a gallon back on gas purchases, up to 45% back at restaurants and up to 30% on groceries. However, it’s essential to follow the proper steps to receive rebates. For instance, not all gas stations or grocery stores participate.

After downloading the app and enabling location services, you can view deals closest to you in list or map view. If you are going to buy gas, compare the list to prices in your area. You can use Gas Buddy or a similar app to find the best price with a deal available.

Claim an offer shortly before purchasing, as Upside starts a timer on the offer (typically, you have a few hours to make the purchase). You can check in on the app when making the purchase or upload your receipt afterward to get the cash back through your bank or Paypal, or as a gift card.

Right now, Hip2Save is sharing an exclusive promo code that can help you save even more. Enter HIP25 in the promo section of the app for an additional 25 cents per gallon off on your first gas purchase using Upside.

Once you get on, you will be prompted to share the app with friends, which can net you and those you invite another 15 cents off per gallon once they make their first purchase using Upside. You also earn 1 cent off every gallon of gas they purchase in the future. Go to the app’s menu and choose Free Gas to learn more about the referral program.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.