Disney World announces ticket cost increases, with pricing to vary by park

Like most things in life lately, a trip to the House of Mouse could get more expensive starting next month. Disney announced last week that beginning Dec. 8, Walt Disney World will roll out new park-specific pricing on one-day, one-park tickets. Prices for many tickets will increase, as will the price of annual passes.

The new park-specific pricing structure makes a one-day ticket to Magic Kingdom, the most-visited theme park in the world, equal to or more expensive than Disney World’s other three theme parks. The new price ranges are as follows:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $109-$159 (no change to current price range)

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $124-$179

EPCOT: $114-$179

Magic Kingdom Park: $124-$189

Disney has noted that the highest price point, $189 at Magic Kingdom, is specifically for the week of Christmas to New Year’s, traditionally one of the busiest weeks for theme parks. For comparison, a one-day, one-park ticket during the same week to either of the theme parks at Universal Orlando Resort, Disney World’s nearby competitor, is $159.

Starting Dec. 8, guests will select the date and theme park they plan to visit before purchasing their ticket, and a theme park reservation will be made automatically for them. Currently, guests pay a date-based price for a one-day ticket that is good for any of Disney World’s four theme parks and then must make a theme park reservation for their preferred park. Guests with other ticket types will continue to make theme park reservations.

“We are also making planning easier with new one-day tickets that automatically include a guest’s theme park reservation and continue to provide a wide range of options to visit throughout the year, including our lowest priced ticket of $109, which has not changed in more than four years,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline.

Beginning Dec. 8, pricing for select ticket add-ons, including Park Hopper and Park Hopper Plus, will also be updated and will vary by date.

Brooke McDonald/Simplemost

Walt Disney World Annual Pass Prices To Increase Dec. 8

Beginning Dec. 8, pricing for three of Disney World’s four annual pass types will also increase by a range of $43 to $100. The new prices will be as follows:

Incredi-Pass: $1,399 (previously $1299)

Sorcerer: $969 (previously $899)

Pirate: $749 (previously $699)

Pixie: $399 (remains at current price)

Disney World paused sales of the Incredi-, Sorcerer and Pirate Passes last November and sales of those passes are not expected to resume this year, journalist Scott Gustin reported on Twitter.

Guests with existing passes are still able to renew and the Disney Pixie Dust Pass, which is only available to Florida residents, remains available to purchase.

Adobe

Demand Remains High At Disney Parks

It’s not getting any cheaper to visit Disney theme parks, but that’s not stopping guests from flocking to the Most Magical Place on Earth.

On a Nov. 8 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek noted that demand for the theme parks “on many days exceeds our current capacity.”

Day-of theme park reservations are frequently unavailable for at least some of Disney World’s theme parks. Demand has also been unprecedented for Disney World’s popular seasonal after-hours ticketed events, despite substantial price increases over 2019, the last time the events were held. All dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party sold out in early September for the full 2022 season, and this year’s Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party just sold out completely.

Brooke McDonald/Simplemost

At Disneyland, sales resumed this week for Magic Key passes, Disneyland’s version of an annual pass, but were halted just one day later after all available pass types rapidly sold out.

Responding to demand, Disney continues to develop new attractions and experiences, a Disney spokesperson said.

“We continue to focus on providing guests with the best, most memorable Disney experience, and we’re doing that by growing our theme parks with incredible new attractions and offerings,” Disney’s statement said.

Walt Disney World debuted several new attractions during the resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration, including Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at Epcot and the two-day immersive Star Wars experience, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. More attractions on the horizon include new Magic Kingdom coaster Tron Lightcycle Run, expected to open spring 2023, and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, coming to Epcot by the end of next year.

At the Disneyland Resort, extensive plans have been announced for the company’s 100th anniversary celebration. They include a reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, reopening March 8, 2023, and two new nighttime spectaculars.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.