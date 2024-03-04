Company announces price of first non-prescription birth control pill

After getting approval from regulators in July 2023, Perrigo said it has started shipping Opill, the first daily birth control pill available without a prescription, to retailers and pharmacies throughout the U.S.

Perrigo, maker of Opill, said the drug will be available on store shelves in the coming weeks.

The company said the manufacturer's suggested retail price will be $19.99 for a one-month supply and $49.99 for a three-month supply. The company also said the pill would be available online — a three-month supply going for $49.99 and a six-month supply for $89.99.

Opill was first approved in 1973 to prevent pregnancies but was taken off the market in 2005 due to business reasons.

The FDA said Opill is up to 98% effective when used as directed. The FDA also said using additional forms of birth control, including condoms, helps make the drug more effective.

The agency said that real-world use, however, means the drug generally has lower effective rates as tablets aren't always taken when directed.

The FDA said side effects, such as irregular vaginal bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness and headaches, are generally mild and resolve on their own.

People who have or had breast cancer, are pregnant, using other forms of birth control, using emergency contraceptives or are male should not use Opill, the FDA said.

“We are pleased that so many retailers have embraced carrying Opill to help ensure nationwide access to the product and are happy that we are able to offer Opill on our website at a cost of less than $20 per month,” said Sara Young, Perrigo senior vice president. “A cost-assistance program will also be available in the coming weeks to help qualified low-income, uninsured individuals obtain Opill at low or no cost.”

The company added that some flexible spending or health savings accounts will reimburse costs for Opill.

Also, some states, including California, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York and Washington, have laws requiring insurers to cover over-the-counter birth control.

