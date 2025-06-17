College Station hits the home stretch on Rock Prairie Road project

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The city of College Station has kicked off the final phase of a capital improvement project on Rock Prairie Road East between Town Lake Drive and Dublin Parkway. Construction will completely close lanes in both directions for about 8 weeks.

Raquel Gonzales, a project manager for College Station, tells 15 ABC, “The project itself was originally an asphalt road, and we're taking out the asphalt and replacing it with concrete."

Approved by voters in November 2022, the project includes rebuilding Rock Prairie as a concrete roadway with curbs and gutters, an underground storm sewer, bike paths, and sidewalks.

Gonzales tells 15 ABC that the area, known as Midtown, is growing

“It's in our capital projects plan. So there is development out there. There is future growth out there. There's a lot of development in Midtown. When we think about how we're going to design the roads, we do look at the growth and we consider that. So this particular project, the size of the road was determined on the growth out in that part of town, especially Midtown.”

To help keep traffic flowing, Gonzales says there are detours in place in the area.

“We actually have detours that are routing through Midtown. They just recently opened a new road, a public road off of Rock Prairie.”

This is the 6th and final phase of this capital improvement project. The city tells 15 ABC they expect completion by the end of September.

