7 clever hacks to have the best taco night ever

Taco night is a great go-to weekday dinner staple that the whole family can enjoy. It doesn’t matter if it’s an ordinary Tuesday night or Cinco de Mayo, tasty tacos are a crowd-pleaser. Whether you’re setting up a make-your-own taco bar with soft or hard-shelled tacos, or reaching for the best taco holder to display premade tacos you’ve already created, these seven clever hacks can help you level up taco night.

Pick Up The Best Taco Holders

These inexpensive devices keep your hard and soft-shell tacos upright so you don’t lose any meat or fillings. These containers hold more than tacos — you can use them for hotdogs and sushi rolls too.

If you’re shopping around for one, check out our selection of the best taco holders that’s been vetted by a team of experts.

Adobe

Marinate Your Main Ingredient

While you might be used to sprinkling on taco seasoning after you’ve sautéed your ground beef, steak or portobello mushrooms, one tiny trick can make a major impact on flavor: marinating. Add a blend of lime juice, orange juice, soy sauce, olive oil and seasonings, and pour it over your main filling. For optimum results, marinate ingredients for at least half a day or overnight so they can work their magic.

Spread Thin Layers Of Dairy

Whether it’s a layer of melted cheese on a shell or a daub of sour cream or Greek yogurt, you won’t need a mound of these ingredients to get a taste in every bite. Simply add a dollop and smear.

A bonus to sprinkling cheese on the bottom of a soft shell is that it can keep it from falling apart. Since juicy meat can degrade the tortilla, coating it with cheese can help keep things together. The good news is you don’t need to microwave it — adding cold cheese under warm meat will melt it all on its own.

Adobe

Chop Up Fresh Herbs

Add a sprinkle of freshly chopped cilantro to your taco or guacamole. You can pick up a small bundle of this green herb at the grocery store for less than $2 and add what’s leftover to rev up your salad dressing or liven up a bowl of rice.

Add Avocado

Whether you have time to whip up a fresh batch of guacamole or only have enough time to dice up one avocado, adding this creamy green fruit can enhance the flavor of your taco and add a boost of dietary fiber to your meal.

Adobe

Serve Pickled Red Onions

Raw onion can overpower other ingredients, but pickling them in a concoction of vinegar and sugar can take the edge off. Mix vinegar, sugar, water, salt, pepper and bay leaves in a saucepan until it simmers. Then remove from heat and pour over thinly sliced onion. Picked onions can be added to more than just tacos. They’re a perfect addition to sandwiches and salads.

Don’t Overlook Side Dishes

Side dishes like chips and salsa, black beans or refried beans will add variety to any basic taco night. Adding sides like avocado and tomato salad or Mexican street corn is an easy way to sneak in extra vegetables.

Tacos don’t have to be reserved for lunch or dinner. Have you ever made breakfast tacos? They’re a sweet and savory delicious meal.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.