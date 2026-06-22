City shuts down Temple Mall due to fire, building code violations

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Mall is now closed, after the City shut down almost the entire shopping center due to fire and building code violations.

“The safety of occupants, employees, and visitors must remain the City’s top priority," said Brynn Myers, Temple City Manager. "This decision was not made lightly. Staff has worked extensively with property representatives over an extended period of time in an effort to achieve compliance and avoid operational disruption whenever possible.”

The shutdown takes effect at 7 p.m. Monday. All businesses will be closed, except Dillard's, will which has its own fire alarm and suppression systems. The City said the order will remain in effect until the property is brought into compliance.

In late May, the Fire Marshal's office issued a 30-day notice that the property would be ordered to vacate if improvements weren't made to address fire and building code violations. Among issues cited by investigators were nonworking fire pumps, broken sprinkler systems and water leaks causing power issues for alarm systems.

You can find previous coverage when the citation was first issued and responses from some of the businesses inside the mall.

This isn't the first time the City has shut down Temple Mall. The same action was taken in September 2024, also due to fire code violations.