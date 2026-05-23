Temple Mall faces fire safety dealine after city cites violations

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Temple has given Temple Mall's property owner 30 days to fix multiple fire and life safety violations or face potential enforcement action, according to a compliance notice issued Thursday.

The Temple Fire Marshal's Office documented several critical deficiencies during recent inspections, including an inoperable fire pump, multiple broken sprinkler systems, malfunctioning fire alarm panels, damaged exit components and electrical hazards.

Property owners must correct all violations by June 22, according to the notice.

The mall can remain open during the 30-day compliance period while temporary safety measures stay in place and repairs continue. However, the fire marshal retains authority to immediately evacuate the building if conditions pose an imminent public safety threat.

Future enforcement actions after the June 22 deadline will depend on inspection results, repair progress and overall safety conditions at the property, city officials said.

The Temple Fire Marshal's Office has not specified what penalties the property owner could face if violations remain uncorrected after the deadline.