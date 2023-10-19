Chipotle’s $6 Boorito deal is back this Halloween, but without costumes

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Calling all ghouls and goblins who like saving money! Chipotle is bringing back their annual Boorito deal, meaning you can enjoy a Chipotle entree for just $6.

On Halloween, you can fuel up for your trick-or-treating by making a digital order on the Chipotle app or website. (No need to wear a costume, as in years past.) If you enter the code BOORITO, you can get a regularly-priced entree for just $6. The deal does not cover kids’ meals, queso or extra modifiers like more meat.

You must be a Chipotle Rewards member (which is free) to get this discount. It is easy and free to become a member.

The Chipotle Boorito Deal begins at 3 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Oct. 31, and continues until your local store closes.

However, you might enjoy extended Chipotle hours if you live in a college town. In honor of the 53 real ingredients that Chipotle uses on their menu items, Chipotle locations in 53 of the country’s top college towns will stay open extra late this Halloween.

To find out if the Boorito After Hours event is happening in your area, see Chipotle’s full list of participating stores. If you’re near a chosen store, you can enjoy the Boorito deal until the clock strikes twelve on Halloween night. Generally, most Chipotle locations close at 10 p.m., so this gives you two extra hours to enjoy your favorite burritos and burrito bowls.

“Boorito has become a mainstay for Chipotle. This year, our digital offer makes it even easier for fans to fuel their Halloween celebrations with real food,” says Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s Chief Brand Officer, in a press release.

If you’re near one of the Chipotles participating in Boorito After Hours, you can also win a bottle of Tabasco Brand Scorpion Sauce. All you have to do is be one of the first 100 people to make a digital Chipotle order during the Boorito After Hours event. This means you need to place your order between 10 p.m. and midnight, preferably as close to 10 p.m. as possible if you want to increase your chances of winning a free bottle of the new Scorpion Sauce.

Tabasco Brand Scorpion Sauce is only coming to Chipotle for this one-time event, and since it is made with the world’s hottest pepper (the scorpion pepper) it is sure to add a little fright to your Halloween night!

