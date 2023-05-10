Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley to host first Teddy Bear Clinic

BRYAN, Texas — If you’re looking to take your kids out to a fun interactive event, The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley has you covered.

Your kiddos can learn about simple procedures done at the doctor's office and practice on their teddy bears at the museum’s first Teddy Bear Clinic.

Patricia Lindblom, Executive Director for The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley, says, “We have children that may or may not like going to the doctor’s, don’t know what it’s about, or it’s their first visit and how can we help them.”

The idea of a teddy bear clinic is to show kids how harmless the doctor’s office can be.

“What if we do shots or check the heart of a teddy bear and every child can bring in their own teddy bear, what would that look like and what kind of education can we put out there,” said Lindblom.

Kids can be curious, making this a great learning experience.

“I have some grandchildren that don’t like shots and may not quite understand it and I’m sure there’s other kids besides mine that may have some questions about what it would look like for a doctor’s visit,” said Lindblom.

“If they have a boo boo, we’re going to put a band aid on it, we may wrap their head, we’re going to split their arm,” said Emily French, Community Outreach Director, Physician’s Premier Emergency Room. “Anything they may see in the ER, especially maybe getting swabbed.”

Local nurses from Physician’s Premier Emergency Room and CHI St. Joseph will be there to lead the kiddos into care.

“Be comfortable with going to an ER or an urgent care or a doctor’s office so we have tons of things to demonstrate for them just to have fun with it,” said French.

The teddy bear clinic is May 10 from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m.

Admission is $15 for non-members and $12 for members.

