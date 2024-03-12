Central Texas group donates near 1,000 bales of hay to the Texas Panhandle

MARLIN, Texas — “When I say it’s a fire… they have nothing,” Jason Dieterich said.

People from all over Central Texas are coming together to help those in need in the Texas Panhandle.

With wildfires continuing to burn, one group, Operation Cow Chow, has raised more than $14,000.

Most of the donations have gone to fuel as the group has moved more than 950 bales of hay—some as far as from Oklahoma.

“We just been driving a lot and doing what we can to get them as much hay as possible right now,” Dieterich said.

More than 10 trucks have been used in the group's efforts to deliver the donations of hay, which is essential for farmers in the fire-ravaged area.

SEE MORE: 'Biggest fire I've ever been on': Temple Fire reflects on panhandle deployment

Monday afternoon I went to Marlin where another truck was being sent out to continue the fight.

“They reached out to my parents and asked if we could donate hay for them and we told them yes of course and we said we’re not going to think about it twice we’re going to hop on it,” Dakota Kluck said.

“I think as Christians we’re called to help each other out and as fellow Texans we’re here to help each other out but you know this isn’t just a Texas thing… we’ve hauled hay in Oklahoma. We hauled hay from where the fire started to where it ended,” Dieterich said.

The fire in the Panhandle is the largest fire in recorded Texas history.

“We hurt too sometimes and it’s nice to know you can help somebody else in a tough time and they’ll return the favor one day whether it’s a prayer or it’s just a thought or something they’ll return the favor,” Dieterich said.