The Cadbury Bunny tryouts are back, is your pet ready ?

Spring is just around the corner, and that means it is once again time for Cadbury to pick a new Easter bunny!

The brand is again putting out the call to pet owners looking to have their fur baby star in this year’s Cadbury Bunny Tryouts ad. This year, the contest is joining in on the fun of March Madness by having fans vote on the animals in a bracket-style elimination tournament.

Submissions are open now, with the winning “bunny” receiving up to $7,000 in cash prizesâ¯throughout five rounds of voting, plus the coveted spot as the 2024 Cadbury Bunny.

To enter, you must follow Cadbury USA on Instagram and post a picture or video of your pet explaining why they should be the next Cadbury Bunny. You must make sure your profile is public so Cadbury can see the post and make sure to tag @‌CadburyUSA and use #CadburyBunnyContest in your post.

Once posted, fans can vote from March 11-23 during 24-hour periods until a winning bunny is crowned on March 25. Voting rounds will take place March 11, 13, 18, 20 and 22.

If you think your pet has what it takes, you can find the official rules on Cadbury’s website. You’ll want to read them carefully before uploading your photo or video, as there are specific requirements, like your pet wearing bunny ears.

Previous winners include an English bulldog named Henri and Annie Rose, an English doodle who works as a therapy dog.

Last year’s contest focused on rescue animals, and the winner was a one-eyed rescue cat named Crash. The then 8-year-old cat was rescued after a car accident left him injured and missing an eye. He is currently the resident cat at the shelter that rescued him.

Will you be entering your pet to be the 2024 Cadbury Bunny?

