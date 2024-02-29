Burger King fires back at Wendy’s pricing news by offering free burgers

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Burger King is using free flame-broiled burgers to fire back at a controversial Wendy’s announcement.

Earlier this week, Wendy’s CEO and president Kirk Tanner announced the fast food company plans to test dynamic pricing at some of its restaurants starting in 2025. Dynamic pricing is when companies can fluctuate the prices depending on demand and other conditions.

Negative reactions to the initial announcement flooded social media, and Burger King quickly jumped on the wave of discontent, ready to feed the masses with a free burger offer and some fiery words.

the only thing surging at BK is the . we don't believe in charging people more when they're hungry. FREE Whopper or Impossible Whopper with $3+ purchase in the BK App through Friday at part U.S. rest. terms apply: https://t.co/HblzQ1uRIq — Burger King (@BurgerKing) February 28, 2024

The fast food competitor is calling this the “No urge to surge” deal.

From now through March 1, Burger King will give anyone with a BK Royal Perks account a free Whopper or Impossible Whopper with a $3 purchase. Customers must order ahead from either the BK smartphone app or through the Burger King website.

Burger King

Make sure to go to the offers tab on the app or website to activate the free Whopper/Impossible Whopper deal before you order your food. Otherwise, the discount will not be applied. Also, any upsizes or modifications will be an extra cost, and tax is not included in the deal.

Meanwhile, Wendy’s seemed to feel the heat of the negative response from experts and customers. In a press statement on the official Wendy’s blog, the company appeared to backtrack the statement made by its CEO during the quarterly earnings call earlier in the month. The new statement focused on their new digital menu boards investment to offer restaurants “more flexibility to change the display of featured items.”

Wendy’s “would not raise prices when our customers are visiting us most,” the statement says. But it made no specific mention of Tanner’s initial dynamic pricing statement and instead tried to clarify what the changing prices on the new digital boards would mean.

“Digital menuboards could allow us to change the menu offerings at different times of day and offer discounts and value offers to our customers more easily, particularly in the slower times of day,” the statement reads.

Adobe

Whether or not Wendy’s embraces the dynamic pricing structure its CEO mentioned is still a hot topic, and we won’t know what will happen until at least next year.

But, at least Burger King is giving us free burgers thanks to some juicy news from its competition. That’s something we can all enjoy without controversy.

