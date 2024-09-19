Watch Now
Breaking News and Alerts

Actions

Hearne ISD cancels classes while officials investigate 'potential threat'

Classes are canceled Thursday at Hearne ISD while officials investigate a potential school threat.
Some area schools delayed, closed Wednesday because of power outages
SOURCE: MGN ONLINE
Some area schools delayed, closed Wednesday because of power outages
Posted
and last updated

HEARNE, Texas — Classes are canceled Thursday at Hearne ISD while officials investigate a potential school threat, according to a statement from the superintendent.

On Facebook, school officials confirmed that the investigation is ongoing but canceled classes out of precaution.

25 News is working to confirm details surrounding the potential threat and the investigation.

Below is the full statement from the district's Facebook Page:

Full statement from Hearne ISD Superintendent

This is a developing story and we'll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood