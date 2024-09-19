Hearne ISD cancels classes while officials investigate 'potential threat'

HEARNE, Texas — Classes are canceled Thursday at Hearne ISD while officials investigate a potential school threat, according to a statement from the superintendent.

On Facebook, school officials confirmed that the investigation is ongoing but canceled classes out of precaution.

25 News is working to confirm details surrounding the potential threat and the investigation.

Below is the full statement from the district's Facebook Page:

Full statement from Hearne ISD Superintendent



This is a developing story and we'll keep you updated as we learn more.