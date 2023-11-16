Workforce Solutions, Burleson County Chamber of Commerce partner to host job fair in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Texas — The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Council and Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley partnered to host its first hiring event at the Caldwell Civic Center Wednesday.

At least 50 residents showed up to network and apply for local jobs in fields like healthcare, hospice and even law enforcement.

Hanna Stewart, the community engagement coordinator at Workforce Solutions, says the goal is to help people find their next career easier.

"The company, BASF, closed down here in Caldwell recently, and we wanted to host something for the people who were going to be out of jobs, and then, we started looking at the community as a widespread population and noticed that there is a major need here in the area," Stewart said.

"Ultimately, we just want to help the job-seekers of the community get back into the workforce."

The event ended at 2 p.m., but those who couldn't attend can find job postings online or call Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley.