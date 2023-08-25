Voices for Children CASA to hold first 'Pickleball Palooza Tournament' in September

BRYAN, Texas — Voices for Children C.A.S.A. are hosting their first Pickleball Palooza Tournament on Saturday, September 30 at Texas A&M. Executive Director, Amy Faulkner explains how the tournament is helping spread awareness in the Brazos Valley.

“The goal of the event is to raise very much needed funding for our organization, with that we just want to be able to raise awareness of C.A.S.A. in our community and what we do,” Faulkner said.

The tournament is for everyone of all levels, no skill is required. Every player will get a t-shirt and a swag bag along with access to the Voices for Children Hospitality Tent with snacks and food all day. Check-in starts at 7:00 a.m. with activities throughout the day, concluding with an awards ceremony at 5 p.m.

Information can be found on the Voices for Children website in the calendar section: https://www.vfcbrazos.org/calendar