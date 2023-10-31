TxDOT proposes new changes to Hwy 21, FM 50 intersections

CALDWELL, Texas — Long-time Burleson County resident Lee Demottier travels along Hwy 21 and FM 50 every day.

When he hears about accidents, he isn't surprised.

"It's like a Nascar track. Every day it's more and more traffic and people going faster and faster," he said.

In 2022, there were eight crashes, and in 2023, there have been five crashes, including a three-car accident that resulted in flames on Friday.

It's something Demottier wants to change, and TxDOT's new project could be a solution.

The agency is considering adding R-Cuts or restricted crossing U-turn intersections at intersections at FM 50 South, FM 50 North and OSR along SH 21 in Burleson and Brazos Counties.

These intersections eliminate left turns and instead, forces vehicles to turn right, enter the off-set directional median in the far-left lane and make a U-turn.

The project, according to TxDOT, would lower the risk of severe crashes like T-bone accidents.

"These intersections simplify decision-making for drivers," Bob Colwell, the public information officer for TxDOT Bryan district, said.

But the number of accidents at the intersection is not the agency's reasoning behind the change.

"It has outlived its life there. Again, safety is our top priority, so we’re always looking to see what we can do to improve," Colwell said.

The agency plans to start construction on the R-Cuts in fall 2024, hoping to complete it within 6-8 months.

Now, they're looking for feedback from the community, hosting a session on Nov. 9 from 4:30 6:30 p.m. at Texas A&M Rellis campus to share plans and drawings.

But as long as the intersection stays the same, Demottier advises drivers to pay attention.

"Traffic — it’s like eight different ways it seems like. People coming out of the store and people going all directions and everybody’s going fast," he said.