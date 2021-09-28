Trauma-informed yoga class benefits SARC

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — When dealing with trauma, it's important to find a healthy outlet to heal.

Trauma-informed yoga is one way to do that. That's part of the reason 'The Bridge Yoga' held a class Tuesday morning.

Yoga simply has a way of helping people be more self-aware.

Kelli Norgaard, a yoga instructor and owner of The Bridge Yoga, has used the practice to confront her own personal struggles.

"I'm 51 years old. I am a grandma. I've struggled with body image my whole life," Norgaard said.

Even though she's been doing yoga for nearly 15 years, her mindset didn't change until about three years ago.

"I finally said, 'You know what, I am going to choose to like myself every single day and that is where I start to find health, that is where I find healing," Norgaard said.

The instructor is offering a trauma-informed yoga class to give sexual assault survivors tools to find their own healing and help the local Sexual Assault Resource Center.

"You're not just getting your sweat on and working out," Lindsey LeBlanc, executive director, SARC said. "You're really connecting that mind, body, part of it, which is such an important part of building back from trauma."

Proceeds from the class will go towards the SARC, which lost 35 percent of its annual budget when federal funding was cut due to the pandemic.

"We're not going to be able to recoup 266 thousand dollars overnight and it takes the community coming together in these small ways for people to give back," LeBlanc said.

