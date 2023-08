BRYAN, Texas — Crews are working on cleaning up train tracks along Finfeather Road after a Union Pacific train derailed Monday afternoon.

Residents at a nearby apartment complex say they heard a loud noise and felt their apartments shake.

They say they thought it was a bad accident initially but came outside and found five train cars overturned.

The 3100 block of the road closed, but there were no reports of injuries or hazardous spills.

The derailment is still under investigation.