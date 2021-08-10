Traffic Alert: Major crash at Texas Ave and Southwest Parkway

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — At the time of this publication, College Station police officers are at the scene of a major crash at Texas Ave and Southwest Parkway.
Local authorities are reporting that all 3 northbound lanes on Texas Ave have been shut down.
As this crash scene remains active, commuters are being asked to avoid the area if possible.
