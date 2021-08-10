Traffic Alert: Major crash at Texas Ave and Southwest Parkway

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — At the time of this publication, College Station police officers are at the scene of a major crash at Texas Ave and Southwest Parkway.

Local authorities are reporting that all 3 northbound lanes on Texas Ave have been shut down.

As this crash scene remains active, commuters are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Officers are currently onscene of a major crash at Texas Ave and Southwest Parkway. Currently we have all 3 northbound lanes on Texas are shut down. Please avoid the area if possible. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 10, 2021

