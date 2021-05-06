Tiny Hope Village fundraising to help offer permanent housing to people experiencing homelessness

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — A new way to end homelessness is getting closer to becoming a reality in the Brazos Valley.

Anchor Lindsay Liepman stopped by Tiny Hope Village outside of Hearne where they just broke ground. Life on the streets is something Dan Kiniry has experienced firsthand.

"I chose to be homeless for a couple of years and it taught me a lot about feeling shut out by the community and not knowing where you're going to sleep at night. Homelessness no longer became acceptable to us," said Dan.

The Tiny Hope Village project sprouted from a park meal ministry.

Fundraising for the land was successful and now, "We're just breaking ground on that and we're fundraising to start building homes," said Dan.

Volunteers clear the property to make way for construction.

"A lot of programs are transitional housing. We're not doing that. We're doing permanent housing where they can live there their whole lives. They need that kind of stability. What we're doing right now isn't working so we're going to do something different," he explains.

The goal is to end homelessness directly. But without getting a mortgage, Tiny Hope Village is fund-raising for each home as they go along.

"Instead of doing ministry to homeless people, we are trying to do ministry alongside people on the streets," said Dan.

If you'd like to help fund the first home, visit here!

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!