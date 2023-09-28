Thousands of Texas A&M students celebrating Aggie Ring Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Thursday is Aggie Ring Day in College Station, where over 4,300 students are being given their Aggie ring, a symbol of A&M tradition.

It was a busy day at Texas A&M as thousands lined up at the Association of Former Students for their class rings.

Senior and Judo athlete, Isabella Garriga, has won many championships for the team. Garriga says her Aggie ring is different than her other awards.

“This is definitely a championship for me," Garriga said

"This is something I’ve worked hard for, and it’s finally happened, so this is another championship for me.”

Aggie Ring Day is set to continue Friday at Aggie Park.