The Special Olympics Texas Spring Games return to College Station Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Special Olympics Texas Spring Games are coming to town this weekend, where hundreds of participants, coaches and their supporters will be descending in College Station on Saturday.

24-year-old cyclist, Allison Dohrman, will be one of hundreds in attendance.

She said the wait is finally over as she can cheer on her team the “Road Rascals.”

“[Our team loves] cycling so much! Thank you for [all] the support of having me [a part of the team,” Dohrman said.

Dohrman’s coach Randi Daniels said she’s been supporting her every mile — she has pedaled along her journey and said watching her athletes grow has been very rewarding.

“You learn what it’s like to win and what it’s like to lose — that’s important in all aspects of our lives. When we get to come out and see the fruits of their practice and their hard work it’s even all the better,” said Randi Daniels, co-director of The Special Olympics Texas Spring Games.

While Dohrman is preparing for the Spring Games, she also has another competition already lined up — with one taking place in Berlin, Germany.

“Allison, this summer, was selected to compete at the World Games for Special Olympics this year in June being held in Berlin, Germany. She is the only cyclist, and only female from Texas who will represent the United States in Berlin,” Daniels said.

With an opportunity as huge as this comes a proud parenting moment for her father as he says his daughter is one of his biggest heroes.

“it’s been very inspirational to see — she inspires a lot of people around her and lets them see that we are really more alike than different. Everyone seems to like Allison, she’s just a wonderful outgoing person who cares about everybody and she brings the best out in people,” Doug Dohrman said.

This Saturday, Dohrman says she’s doing it all for her dad.

“He’s [prepared] me since I was 6 years old, riding [my] bike, he’s [given me advice like telling] me don’t lose [my] balance [and] stay focused. I look up to him [always let him know] how much I love him," Dohrman said.

Anyone can donate to Allison and her family to send her to the Special Olympics World Games here.