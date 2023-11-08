‘The 1895 Restoration Project’ set to attract more tourism, business in downtown Rockdale

ROCKDALE, Texas — Christopher Miles' business, Miles' Styles Barbershop, has sat in the same location in downtown Rockdale for 18 years — but the area doesn't look the same as it did when he first opened his doors.

"It was desolate downtown," Miles said. "People wasn't actively trying to fix their buildings or sell them."

Now, more development is coming to the area like upgraded sidewalks and roads, and Miles has been seeing more foot-traffic because of it.

"We get a lot of walk-ins now. We always had a few, but it seemed it picked up a bit as far as walking," he said.

Just across from his shop, non-profit organization, Vision Historic Preservation Foundation, is trying to bring even more growth with its 1895 restoration project.

It's restoring the former city hall location on West Cameron Avenue.

Beard says the organization bought the location from the City of Rockdale in 2020.

The building served as a city hall, meeting place of local organizations, health unit, library and even an opera house.

But now, Beard is hoping to convert the 10,000 square-foot space into multiple tenant spaces, an arts and entertainment center and restaurant — all funded from grants and donations.

"It's our intention to restore it back to its original Victorian design and transform it into an arts and entertainment center," said Executive Director, Curah Beardz

The organization recently received a $5,000 grant from the Texas Downtown Association's Anice Read Fund, which will fund its landscaping, greenery and parking lot.

The project is in phase one — focusing on the exterior restoration like adding windows and doors and reconstructing the bell tower.

Beard says they will complete phase one in March 2024, but will pause construction for a year to raise the at least $5 million required to finish.

In the meantime, it's parking lot, once completed, will serve as parking for other businesses until the project's estimated completion in 2026.

Beard says she believes the tourist attraction will benefit every business.

"One of the mission pillars of Vision Historic Preservation Foundation is economic development, so one of the ways that we can help, not only with our own building improvement that will draw more businesses and more consumers to the downtown area, but we know that it actually helps the rest of the community," she said.

Miles hopes it helps his business, bringing more foot traffic, barbers and growth to the town.

He says he believes the city needs it.

“Rockdale has been like this a long time, so the more [development], the better," Miles said.