Texas leading US in most Amber Alerts: Local expert shares how to keep kids safe

Texas is leading all 50 states for the most Amber Alerts and has been over the past five years, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Chuck Fleeger, executive director of the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley and former police officer, says Texas may see more alerts because the state is so large.

The organization helps law enforcement locate missing children and adults, and helps family members enter the search process while providing educational materials.

The Brazos Valley has only seen about eight regional calls in the past 20 years, Fleeger said.

However, he still advises parents to speak to their children about staying safe.

"It's not to scare, but it's to talk to them more about the appropriateness of actions — things you should and shouldn't do," Fleeger said.

Fleeger says teaching stranger danger might not be the most appropriate lesson since most children are victimized by someone they know.

Conversations for teens and younger children may differ because of age, but he advises parents to keep an eye on children online, let children know they are able to say "no", and tell them to come to a parent or guardian before deciding to help anyone.

If your child were to be victimized, Fleeger says the child should run away, fight or make a scene to alert bystanders who can intervene.

If you have a child that is missing, the network encourages you to speak to police first.